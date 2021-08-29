Tributes pour in for pioneering journalist Rodney Rice who has died aged 76

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has led tributes to RTÉ broadcaster and journalist Rodney Rice who has passed away following a short illness at the age of 76.

Mr Rice’s journalist son, Eoghan, confirmed the news on social media on Sunday.

Mr Martin said he was saddened to hear of the passing of Rodney Rice, who he described as a brilliant political reporter, presenter and producer.

“He made shows like Saturday View his own. He leaves a lasting legacy in international aid too in work with Trócaire and Action Aid. My thoughts go to all his family today,” the Taoiseach said.

Paying tribute, President Michael D Higgins said the news of the death of Rodney Rice will have been heard with sadness by all those with an interest in politics and global justice, but in particular by all those to whom he introduced a world of freedom struggles, inequality, famine and forced migrations.

That aspect of his four decades of work for RTÉ, was pioneering work. His was one of the earliest, bravest, and most consistent voices in opposing apartheid in South Africa, the President said.

"Through his investigative work, and particularly his weekly programme, he sought to promote debate and understanding of Irish public affairs. In doing so, he helped to shape RTÉ’s current affairs broadcasting, and the public’s evolving expectations of the national broadcaster’s role in this area.

"But above all else, generations of Irish people and educators will be aware of how much they appreciated his work in bringing the voices of the world’s poorest and most marginalised people into Irish homes, through his reporting in the ‘Worlds Apart’ series, and through his support for the work of many of Ireland’s development organisations, which continued even in retirement," he said.

Statement by President Michael D. Higgins on the death of Rodney Rice:

Mr Rice was a reporter, producer and presenter with RTÉ for more than 40 years. He was best known for hosting RTÉ's Radio 1's Saturday View for 25 years.

In a statement, RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes described Mr Rice as a pioneering journalist.

"When Rodney Rice retired in 2009, he brought to a close a distinguished forty-year broadcasting career. From his days as a television reporter on 7 Days, through to Here and Now and Worlds Apart on radio, he was a journalistic pioneer, with a unique grasp of global issues alongside a forensic knowledge of current affairs closer to home," she said.

"With Saturday View on RTÉ Radio 1 he established a national debate forum, often for the country’s most senior politicians. Rodney sat in the Saturday View chair for more than 25 years, covering the stories of the day and often making them too.

RTÉ's Head of Radio 1 Peter Woods said he was a central part of a generation who first defined broadcasting in this country.

"He presented Saturday View, bringing some of that formula to the weekends. His programmes had many triumphs, not least during the 1990 presidential election campaign. But Rodney always remained a journalist first and never got in the way of the story.

"He had a commitment to Third World development issues that stemmed from his abhorrence of apartheid. Those of us who worked with him learned much from him - his commitment to public service broadcasting and to the pursuit of the story. He was a real presence in the Radio Centre and was missed when he retired.

"Rodney Rice set standards. He never underestimated the importance of broadcast journalism and never accepted second best. To have produced an election programme presented by Rodney Rice was a career benchmark for many".

Richard Moore chairperson of the Association of European Journalists in Ireland said Rodney will be fondly remembered for his commitment to the AEJ Irish Section, his work as a journalist and broadcaster and his lifelong support and championing of international development. Our deepest sympathies go to his wife, Margo, and children Cian, Caitriona and Eoghan and extended family.

Also a producer with a keen interest in world affairs, Mr Rice presented Worlds Apart which focused on the area of international development.

He retired from the State broadcaster in July 2009. He remained active with various charitable organisations such as Trócaire and Action Aid, where he served as chairman.

Banned from South Africa for 10 years in 1981after a programme he made on the apartheid regime, of which he was a vocal critic, Mr Rice hosted RTÉ's television coverage of Nelson Mandela's release from prison and the special concert held to mark his visit to Ireland.

Born in Whiteabbey, Co Antrim in 1944, he studied Political Science at Trinity College Dublin before landing a job in the Belfast Telegraph. He joined RTÉ in 1968 at the age of 24, where he first reported on the television current affairs programme 7 Days.

Mr Rice is survived by his wife Margo, his children Cian, Caitriona and Eoghan, in-laws Barbara, Joe and Sorcha, and his seven grandchildren, Tessa, Zoey, Maxine, Connla, Liadh, Thomas and Fiach.