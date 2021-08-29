Chairman of homeless charity resigns over 'threats to personal safety'

The chairperson of a popular Dublin homeless charity resigned, citing threats to his safety, it has been revealed.

David Hall, who headed up Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH), resigned last Friday, telling colleagues of threats and a "blame campaign" in the aftermath of the death of the charity's founder, Anthony Flynn.

Mr Hall said the situation had impacted his ability to carry out his work.

Mr Flynn, who had been interviewed by gardaí over allegations of sexual assault, was suspended from his role earlier this month. Mr Flynn died a number of weeks later.

Mr Hall sent an email to staff of the charity, noting that "we have all been through a lot over recent days/weeks and it continues to be a difficult time for everyone at ICHH".

Adding that he has organised counselling for volunteers and staff, Mr Hall said that any decisions regarding Mr Flynn's suspension "were made in accordance with our responsibilities and accepted by Anthony in writing".

"Regrettably, some have chosen to ignore or distort these facts which is deeply regrettable," said the email. "Personally, I have found it deeply troubling to see such matters unfold, not least because of the fact that there are people affected in many ways by these tragic events, not all of whom have been considered.

"Anthony’s passing is a tragedy. While the serious matters which arose in recent weeks brought a strain to the charity as a whole, my communications with Anthony remained respectful. Attempts to suggest otherwise are simply not true.

'Blame campaign'

"Anthony’s tragic death has regrettably given rise to an unwarranted social media blame campaign. I know this has given rise to upset, particularly as it has also resulted in personal safety threats against me and others. Sadly, I was advised by gardaí that due to threats to my own personal safety, it is not safe for me at this time to attend the office. I’ve been unable to attend the office since Anthony’s passing.

"As a result, we are faced with a situation where proper governance or support is impacted.

"I informed the board that I have come to the conclusion that circumstances are now such that I can no longer fulfil my role as chair and trustee."

Independent councillor Christy Burke has since agreed to take up the position of chairman of ICHH for "a short period of time", according to a statement from the charity.