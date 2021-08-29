Man arrested under Terrorism Act after shots fired at republican mural

Man arrested under Terrorism Act after shots fired at republican mural
The man has been taken to Musgrave police station for questioning (PA)
Sun, 29 Aug, 2021 - 12:50
James Ward, PA

A 30-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act after shots were fired at a republican mural in Derry last week.

Detectives investigating the incident at a commemoration in the Fern Park area of Galliagh in Derry on August 20 carried out searches at a house in the area on Saturday night.

Detective Inspector McKenna said: “A number of items were seized and a 30-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act.

“He has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave police station for questioning.”

Footage that circulated widely on social media showed two masked men firing shots in front of a mural of INLA hunger striker Michael Devine in Galliagh.

The incident was heavily criticised by the unionist community, which called for a full investigation.

More in this section

Missing man, 48, last seen in Wicklow Missing man, 48, last seen in Wicklow
Missing man, 45, last seen in Kilmainham in Dublin Missing man, 45, last seen in Kilmainham in Dublin
Good weather to last through the week but it won't be as warm Good weather to last through the week but it won't be as warm
shotsplace: northern ireland
Blurred emergency room with walking staff, unfocused background

Covid-19: 1,706 new cases record with 347 in hospital

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices