Children with asthma face added back-to-school challenge

The pandemic has put enormous strain on children with asthma and the Asthma Society of Ireland has urged parents to prepare now for the new school term.

Chief executive of the society, Sarah O’Connor, said many children could be unprepared for life back in the classroom.

“After a year of homeschooling and social distancing, children’s confidence in themselves may not be where it used to be, especially if they are also living with a health condition such as asthma," said Ms O’Connor.

'Enormous strain'

“The pandemic has put enormous strain on parents and their children, trying to manage asthma and hay fever, and many parents have struggled with educating their children about the heightened risks of Covid-19 on their health.”

Ruth Morrow, a specialist asthma nurse with the society, said parents need to show the child and their teacher how to safely manage asthma.

Through the society’s helpline and WhatsApp service, she has heard concerns that acute asthma attacks will be triggered by a range of issues at school, including strong-smelling whiteboard markers, dust in newly reopened rooms, and running around.

“September and March are the worst times of the year for asthma,” said Ms Morrow. “Primarily September because of the weather and being back in a classroom situation where there are lots of viruses floating around.”

She advised parents to buy a second inhaler, place it in an empty lunchbox, and have the child leave this in school.

Teachers have asked her if this is safe as they were worried a not-asthmatic child might take a puff and become ill.

However, she said: "It is important the child has access to the inhaler in school. If another child hasn’t used an inhaler before, the chance of that medication getting into their lungs is quite insignificant."

Five-step plan

A five-step plan, which teachers or teaching assistants should follow if a child has an acute asthma attack, is available on the society’s website in various languages.

The steps include staying calm, administering the Ventolin inhaler with the number of puffs depending on the child's age, calling the parents or an ambulance if the attack is acute.

“In rural areas, you might be waiting on an ambulance for a long time; very often, the parents would get to the school quicker than the ambulance will,” she said, based on feedback to the society's helpline.

The Asthma Society of Ireland is running a free back-to-school webinar on Tuesday: see asthma.ie.