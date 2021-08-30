Public attitude to Covid vaccine has changed, research reveals 

Hesitancy around the Covid-19 vaccine has declined considerably, according to new research for the biopharmaceutical industry.

Last October, when the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA) began tracking public appetite for Covid-19 vaccines, 12% of people said they would not get vaccinated against the disease, while 33% said they were unsure.

By this month, the proportion of people who said they would not get vaccinated against the virus had dropped to 5%, with a further 4% being unsure.

Received a vaccine

In the 18- to 34-year-old cohort, 86% either intend to get vaccinated for Covid-19 or have already received a vaccine.

Last October, 19% of people in that age cohort said they would refuse a Covid-19 vaccine, against 7% this month. A further 32% of 18- to 34-year-olds said they were unsure about Covid-19 vaccination last October, compared with 8% this month.

In the 18- to 24-year-old cohort, 10% said they were unsure about getting a Covid-19 vaccine, against 15% last month. In the same age cohort, 4% said they would refuse to get vaccinated for the disease, the same proportion as last month.

Overall, 91% of people either intend to get vaccinated for Covid-19 or have already received a vaccine.

The research was carried out by polling company Ipsos MRBI, which conducted 1,002 telephone interviews with adults aged over 18 between July 30 and August 15.

Bernard Mallee, director of communications and advocacy at IPHA, said the decline in vaccine hesitancy is clear in recent months.

“Data shows how effective vaccination is at reducing serious illness, hospitalisations, and deaths," he said.

"We know that strict safety protocols are key in testing vaccines during trials and in monitoring them in the community.

These safety protocols, combined with clear evidence of the effectiveness of vaccines in fighting Covid-19, boost public confidence.”

Mr Mallee described the vaccination rate in Ireland as “very high” and credited health authorities and the industry for discovering, manufacturing, and administering the jabs in “record time”.

“No vaccine is manufactured start-to-finish in one factory or even in one country. Ingredients can come from all over the world and, often, multiple sites are involved in production.

“So, it is vital that the integrity of the global supply chain is maintained. Governments should work towards reducing trade barriers. At the same time, we need to find ways to increase access to Covid-19 vaccines for developing countries through equitable dose-sharing.”