Irish Examiner to become official media partner of Munster Rugby

Thehas teamed up with Munster Rugby in an exciting new deal which sees the news publisher become official media partner.
The four-year partnership will allow thedeliver the inside story on news and developments within the senior squad and the women’s teams, the academy, underage squads and schools.
The partnership brings together two of the country’s most dynamic and innovative brands which will work closely to build new audiences across all platforms, creating additional value for our readers, subscribers and the Red Army of Munster fans across the globe.
Over the next four years, Munster Rugby and thewill collaborate on a range of projects and events, campaigns and initiatives which will have readers and fans at the core.
Speaking at the launch, Examiner Group managing director Majella Gallagher said: “We are delighted to be official media partner for both the Munster Rugby male and female squads.
“Readers of thelove their sport and our coverage is unrivalled online and in print.
Commenting on the announcement, Munster Rugby chief executive Ian Flanagan said:
“We are so pleased and proud to welcome theto our family of sponsors and partners of Munster Rugby.
"This partnership of two great brands with such special histories and resonance feels very fitting and very right.
“We greatly look forward to working with them over the next few years to enhance their excellent rugby coverage and to bring Munster Rugby and the sport we love to national and international audiences across both traditional and digital media platforms.”