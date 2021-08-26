Senator seeking judicial review of Jadotville findings over bravery awards

A Senator and former member of the Defence Forces is seeking a Judicial Review of the findings of the independent board which decided only one hero – Commandant Pat Quinlan - should be awarded a Distinguished Service Medal (DSM) for his role in the Siege of Jadotville.

Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell maintains that other soldiers recommended by the late Comdt Quinlan for medals should also get the military accolades they deserve for their role in the battle.

He said they should include those few heroes now living and medals for the families of the soldiers who have since died.

Defence Forces veterans and other sympathisers have pledged financial support for the legal challenge.

“An agreement has been reached with a firm of solicitors, two junior counsels and a senior counsel to represent myself and others in a judicial review and we have commenced the process,” Mr Craughwell said.

He said that for many years he'd followed the plight of those who in 1961 fought so bravely during the five-day Siege of Jadotville.

“Despite having served in the Irish Defence Forces alongside some who had fought in Jadotville, I never heard mention of the battle until I was lobbied in 2016 to have the unfinished matter of medals resolved. Like a number of (political) colleagues I have pursued this matter ever since,” he said.

Mr Craughwell said he was “baffled” by the reluctance of the State “to honour the actions of those who have served our Defence Forces with valour in Jadotville and other places of conflict throughout the world, some giving their lives, as was the case in Congo at the Niemba Ambush.”

Irish UN soldier, Tom Gunne, after the Jadotville siege.

He said he was pleased when on December 2, 2017, the government agreed to recognise the heroism of those involved in the Siege of Jadotville with 'An Bonn Jadotville' (The Jadotville Medal).

“However, this campaign medal is no substitute for the military honours recognising the bravery and leadership of 33 individual soldiers recommended by the Officer Commanding A Company, Commandant Pat Quinlan, together with some of his subordinate officers and Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs). Indeed these recommendations were endorsed by the 35th Infantry Battalion commander (Quinlan's boss),” Mr Craughwell said.

He said he saw some light at the end of the tunnel when last November Minister for Defence Simon Coveney discussed the matter with Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Mark Mellett, who then decided to put in place an Independent Review Group (IRG) to re-examine the case for medals.

Only one Distinguished Service Medal was awarded for the siege of Jadotville – posthumously to Comdt Pat Quinlan. Photo: Leo Quinlan

However, the IRG recommended that just one DSM be awarded – posthumously to Comdt Quinlan.

Mr Craughwell said it is his understanding that in 1962 and 1965 the medals boards (composed of senior military officers) deliberated on the matter of issuing bravery medals to the Jadotville men, but ruled against it.

“I understand that no available documentary accounts of the deliberations of these medals boards are available. I am very concerned that trawls may not have been as exhaustive as they might have been,” Mr Craughwell said.

He said he could accept that not all 34 nominated for bravery medals by Comdt Quinlan would ultimately get them, but couldn't understand how some hadn't been recommended for DSM alongside Comdt Quinlan by the IRG.