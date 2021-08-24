Helicopter targeted twice by 'high intensity' laser during rescue operation on Sunday

Gardaí and the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) are investigating after a “high-intensity laser” was shone at Rescue helicopter 116 both as it departed from and returned to Dublin Airport during a rescue operation on Sunday night.

The helicopter left Dublin Airport for the seas off the Co Wicklow coast at about 9.30pm on Sunday, following a call from Dublin’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC).

As the aircraft took off from the airport, what has been described by the Irish coastguard as “a high-intensity green laser” was beamed directly at the helicopter’s cockpit, inhibiting the crew’s visibility for a time.

Search for a sailor

Despite the laser attack, Rescue 116 continued with its mission to assist the Arklow RNLI in the search for a sailor who was reported to have fallen overboard from a container ship some 16 miles off the Wicklow coast.

During the ensuing operation, the RNLI located the casualty near the Codling Buoy and brought him aboard their boat.

After the stricken sailor was secured, the Rescue 116 paramedic winchman lowered onto the lifeboat and assessed the man’s condition.

The man was then winched onto the coastguard helicopter for transportation to hospital in Dublin city.

However, as the CHC S-92 helicopter made its approach back towards Dublin Airport, from where the onboard casualty was to be transferred to Beaumont Hospital, the pilot’s view was again interfered with when the aircraft was targeted by the laser beam for a second time

Despite this, the crew managed to safely land back at base at Dublin where the rescued man was transferred to the care of the HSE. His current condition is not known.

"On August 22, the Dublin-based coastguard helicopter R116 reported a laser attack shortly after departure from and during return to Dublin Airport," an Irish coastguard spokesperson said.

"The laser incident has been reported to the IAA and An Garda Síochána."

Flash blindness

When aimed at aircraft, high-intensity laser beams have been known to cause significant glare as well as flash blindness.

"Gardaí did receive report of an incident whereby lasers were allegedly pointed at an aircraft flying from Dublin to Wicklow [on Sunday evening] at approximately 10.30pm," a Garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner.

Gardaí believe the laser originated from somewhere in the north Dublin area.

"A search was conducted by gardaí, who were unable to locate the source of the laser," the spokesperson added.

The IAA has confirmed it is assisting gardaí with their ongoing investigations.