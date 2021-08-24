Hydrogen-fuelled bus the latest attempt to improve public transport emissions

The next experiment in Ireland's push for low-emissions public transport will take place this week with a double-decker bus fuelled by hydrogen undergoing testing to see how effective it is as an energy saver.
As part of the Department of Transport’s Low Emission Bus Trial, and following on from a single-deck bus trial late last year, the double-decker will be used on the Dublin 9 route on Wednesday and Thursday.
According to the department, the bus will be driven to simulate real driving conditions while examining emissions and energy efficiencies. Cost and infrastructural requirements will also be examined, it added.
Hydrogen-fuelled vehicles produce no emissions other than water vapour, and its fuel economy is said to be about twice that of petrol. However, it is currently very expensive and would not be cost-efficient for cars, according to current scientific consensus.
The department’s trial has previously tested alternative fuel technologies including electric, hybrid and gas technologies.
Bus Éireann, Go-Ahead Ireland, BOC Gas, and consultants Byrne Ó Cleirigh have been approached to carry out the testing, with the department saying the results will influence future decisions on lowering the emissions of public transport fleets.
The National Transport Authority (NTA) and Bus Éireann recently unveiled three of the new hydrogen-fuel-cell-electric double-deck buses which are already being used on Dublin commuter routes.