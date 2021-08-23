'Get your vaccine' pleads husband of Derry mother who died after contracting Covid-19 during pregnancy 

A heartbroken husband who lost his wife to Covid-19 shortly after she gave birth to their fourth child, has issued a plea to the public to get vaccinated.

Samantha Willis, 35, died in Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry on Friday, two weeks after giving birth to her daughter Eviegrace while battling Covid-19.

The mother of four, who was not vaccinated, had been battling the virus for 16 days, having contracted it while heavily pregnant.

“Get your vaccine so you or your family don’t have to go through what I have had to,” her husband Josh Willis pleaded in a tweet.

“I am laying beside her, she is 35, unvaccinated and in a coffin. Let that sink in.”

The mother-of-four was laid to rest on Monday. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

On Monday, the beloved mother was celebrated at a funeral service at St Columb’s Church in Derry. Her two-week old baby girl Eviegrace was baptised during the service.

A fundraiser set up by the young woman’s friends to help support her husband and children has raised almost £5,000 so far.

“She was only 35 years old and had no underlying health conditions. Family and friends have been left devastated by her sudden passing at what should be a joyous occasion to celebrate," Sara McCaul, the organiser of the fundraiser wrote.

“Anyone who knew Samantha would agree she had a heart of gold. She was always looking out for other people and was much loved in her role as a carer.”

Fr Joe Clifford led the service. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

In a tribute to his wife, Mr Willis said he and their children “will never stop loving you and we will do our best to make you proud until we see you again.”

He also thanked the staff at Altnagelvin Hospital: “You are all truly wonderful people and I will never forget what you have done for Samantha and our family.

On Monday, a further nine Covid-19 related deaths were reported in Northern Ireland, along with another 1,320 confirmed cases of the virus.

Northern Ireland has the highest Covid-19 infection rate in the UK, at 579.5 per 100,000 people, the highest since January 8.