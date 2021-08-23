TDs claim HSE is using cyberattack as 'excuse' not to answer questions 

The HSE has been accused of preventing opposition parties from carrying out their work by refusing to answer a number of questions put to it.

A number of opposition TDs have vented frustration that parliamentary questions (PQs) about numerous health-related matters are not being responded to, and claim the HSE is now using the cyber-attack as "an excuse" to deny information.

TDs say they have been refused simple information such as the cost of hospital beds, which in turn means they cannot produce an alternative budget.

The same standard response has been given to numerous PQs, which states that the HSE is still unable to access the information sought.

TDs have been told they will be asked to resubmit their queries when the HSE is in a position to provide responses but have not been given any indication of when this will be.

Parliamentary questions

Labour TD Seán Sherlock said all politicians acknowledge the fact that the cyberattack knocked out the HSE’s ability to answer many parliamentary questions. However, he said it was now "getting to the stage where democratic accountability is suffering".

"My role as an advocate for my constituents is being undermined and that is just not good enough. It needs to be sorted urgently," the Cork East TD said.

Sinn Féin's health spokesperson David Cullinane said that when the same question is posed in a different way it is answered.

"I think it's got to the point now where they're using the excuse of the cyberattack not to answer PQs because there are questions that can be answered very clearly, that are not being answered, and I think that's unacceptable."

Out-of-date information

He said opposition TDs were now being forced to rely on old, out-of-date information to produce policy and alternative budget documents.

"They weren't able to provide the cost of some beds, but they were able to provide the cost of other beds. There was one PQ where I asked for the cost of an acute bed, and I got that generic response back, then there was another PQ asking the exact same question and the cost did come back." he said.

A spokesperson for the HSE said its core database was offline for a period as a result of the cyberattack and PQs could not be referred to the HSE via electronic replication from the Department of Health ePQ database.

"The HSE sincerely regrets the serious inconvenience caused to TDs as a result of the malicious/criminal cyberattack and looks forward to receiving new PQs from TDs for September 9 and for the new Dáil term commencing on September 15.

"In the meantime, all elected representatives can continue to submit questions as reps to the HSE Parliamentary Affairs Division.

"The HSE Parliamentary Affairs Division has been dealing with very significantly increased volumes of questions [reps] via this method since its core database was restored and is very happy to continue to do so in advance of the upcoming restoration of the ability to receive new PQs," the spokesperson said.