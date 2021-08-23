'A very nice week indeed': Sunshine forecast for last week of August after weeks of rain

The country is set to get one last blast of summer sunshine this week.

After a lot of rain in the past couple of weeks, there is to be a change in the weather with very little precipitation expected.

The highest temperatures are to be on Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure will move across the country and bring a "nice end" to the summer, according to Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather.

"High pressure is going to move up over Ireland now and we are going to have a nice spell of sunny, dry — even a little bit warmer weather," Mr O'Reilly said.

"A good week ahead with good sunny spells most days, light winds, and temperatures climbing up.

"A nice end to the last week of the meteorological season of summer and it looks like it's going to be a very nice week indeed," he said.

Head of Forecasting at Met Éireann Evelyn Cusask has said southern and western parts of the country can expect the best of the weather.

The highest temperatures actually will be in the west and south but very pleasant everywhere.

"Temperatures ranging about 20 degrees up as high as 25 on Wednesday and Thursday," she said.

However, it won't be as hot as the heatwave last month, but the band of high pressure over the country is to bring good conditions.

"It's going to get a little bit warmer each day really: 22-23 degrees Monday; 24 degrees possibly by Tuesday, and then Wednesday and Thursday we could even see 25 degrees.

"So it is going to be warm. Not quite as warm as what we saw in the heatwave in July, so we are not probably going to get to a heatwave but is going to be nice warm weather," said Mr O'Reilly.

The Carlow weatherman said five days of weather exceeding 25 degrees is needed to achieve heatwave status, something that is not likely this week, although the weekend could still turn out fine.

"You need to get five days of 25 degrees for a heatwave. So that's unlikely. But it does look like while it might turn a little bit less warm for the end of the week, the good fine settled weather could continue into the weekend," he said.

So we could even get a nice weekend, if not quite as warm.

Meanwhile, today is set to be dry and largely sunny after the early morning cloud fades away and the day is to get brighter and warmer as it goes on.

"Temperatures in the afternoon between 20 and 23 degrees. Light easterly winds will keep temperatures a little lower along east-facing coasts. A few showers may spring up in the afternoon in Munster," said a Met Éireann forecast.

Tonight will be dry and clear as well with temperatures of 11 to 12 degrees.