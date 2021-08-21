Two men released without charge after arrests in connection with death of woman in Westport

Two men arrested following the discovery of a body of a woman in Westport, Co Mayo on July 31 have been released without charge.
A file on the matter is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
The woman, aged in her early 40s, was found at an apartment on Castlebar Street in Westport on Saturday, July 31.
A post-mortem examination on the body has been completed, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.
Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.