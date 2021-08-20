Superfan Cyril still hunting for a ticket

He’s dusted down his famous cape and sombrero and has booked a seat on one of the sold-out All-Ireland trains to Dublin — now all he needs is a ticket for the match.

Die-hard rebel county superfan Cyril Kavanagh has been working the phones all week in the hunt for a ticket for tomorrow’s All-Ireland senior hurling final clash.

And while time is running out, Cyril hasn’t given up hope of getting his hands on a ticket.

“I’ve never seen anything like the shortage of tickets this year,” said Cyril.

“I’ve a good few contacts and I’ve got lots of feelers out.

“Nothing’s come back yet but I’d still be hopeful.

I’m travelling to Dublin anyway. I’ve the seat on the train booked. I’m sure I’ll get sorted for a match ticket alright when I get there.”

Known all over Ireland for his colourful match-day gear, Cyril has been a standout face in the crowd at Cork’s biggest GAA games for almost 40 years.

“I haven’t missed a Cork match of importance for over 40 years,” he said.

“Maybe the odd one or two because I was on holidays but you could count the ones I’ve missed on one hand.”

Cork supporter Cyril Kavanagh after defeating Waterford in the Munster SHC semi final at Semple stadium

His first Croke Park game was the 1973 All-Ireland football semi-final against Tyrone — the day Billy Field broke his leg, Cyril recalls.

But it wasn’t until 1980 that he began to wear the outfit that’s made him famous.

He’s travelling with Donie Lyons and Tadgh Lovett, who’ll also don their red and white gear and who also hope to secure tickets for the game.

With a new generation of Cork hurlers fuelling hopes of a rebel county revival — the U20 hurlers bagged an All-Ireland on Wednesday, the minors play their All-Ireland final tonight — Cyril said there’s also a new generation of superfan following in his footsteps.

His 11-month-old grandson, Ben Cyril O’Driscoll, will be watching tomorrow's All-Ireland at home in his very own cape and sombrero, with matching red and white socks.