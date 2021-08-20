Gardaí warn over scam text messages asking public to book Covid-19 test or vaccination

Gardaí are warning the public about a scam in which people receive a text message, purporting to be from the HSE, advising them to book an appointment for a Covid-19 test or vaccination.

Officers at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) said the phoney 'smishing' text messages most often include a hyperlink at the bottom.

If the targeted person clicks on the link, they are brought to a cloned website wherein the fraudsters will seek to acquire their personal information – specifically a PPS number and payment for the test or the vaccine.

The fake website looks very similar to the real HSE site, but with some spelling errors.

Gardaí have reminded the public the HSE will never look for payment for Covid-19 tests or vaccinations.

This just latest scam comes in the wake of several other 'smishing' scam texts reported to gardaí in recent months.

Gardaí are advising the public:

Never to click on a link of an unsolicited text, email or respond to cold callers seeking personal information;

Not to reply to or call the number supplied by these texts;

Never to give away personal data like PIN numbers, card numbers, passwords, one-time codes, PPS numbers.

Anyone who has been the victim of these scams should contact their bank immediately for a recall and report the matter to their local Garda station.

We continue to receive reports of scams in relation to Covid/HSE tests & vaccines



People are being asked to make a payment for a Covid test or vaccine



We remind you that the HSE will never look for payment to book a test or vaccination and we urge you to continue to be vigilant pic.twitter.com/6f7i2DyXSm — Garda Info (@gardainfo) August 20, 2021

"Fraudsters are opportunistic, and they are using the pandemic, in particular, the vaccine rollout to defraud people,” said Detective Superintendent Catharina Gunne of the GNECB.

"Your local GP will be the first point of contact about your vaccination.

"We would like members of the public to make contact with any vulnerable friends or neighbours and to make them aware of such calls and texts."

Latest in series of ongoing scams

Reports of scam phone calls texts and emails have exploded throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and several other similar scams are known to currently be in circulation.

This year alone, gardaí have issued warnings about hoax text messages purported to be from the Department of Social Protection, Revenue, banks, and/or popular delivery businesses.

"The golden rule is do not engage with people who contact you out of the blue looking for your personal information - plain and simple," said Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan of the GNECB.

“Do not engage, do not call them back, do not click links, do not download apps, do not arrange to meet them, and do not give them your hard-earned money."