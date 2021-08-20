Concerns about 'burden' on young people in suicide gatekeeper training 

A new report has found some issues with the delivery of 'Gatekeeper Training' in suicide prevention, and outlined a string of reasons why expanding training to allow those aged 16 to 18 to provide it would not be advisable.

The Review and Evaluation of the Implementation of a Range of Delivery Models of Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training was published by the HSE's National Office for Suicide Prevention.

There are two types of gatekeeper: designated gatekeepers, those likely to have a professional role that will require them to offer support or assistance, such as teachers, police, clergy and youth workers; and emergent gatekeepers, who could be members of the public, family members and other individuals, who with the knowledge about signs of emotional distress have the capacity and skills to connect them to someone who could offer the appropriate support.

Delivery issues

The review found that the training was broadly effective, but consultation with some of those charged with facilitating the training found there were some issues as to how it was delivered.

"Reliance on HSE trainers was a major factor cited in interviews that significantly interrupts the coordination and scheduled delivery of training within communities and across CHOs [health areas]," it said.

It also said Resource Officers for Suicide Prevention "strongly questioned the stability and efficiency of using a model where HSE trainers are a core part of the delivery mechanic".

There are also different models for delivery of training and Resource officers - who have an autonomous role within CHOs - "highly recommended a paid trainer model".

Another possibility explored in the report was extending GKT Programmes for 16-18 year olds, but it found a number of potential obstacles to doing so.

"Concerns about ‘burden’, ‘stress’, ‘guilt’ and ‘anxiety’ were terms used by those stakeholders who did not favour GKT below the age of 18," it said.

"Questions were raised about responsibility for young people to deliver suicide prevention training. These focused on which agency or organisation had the resources, knowledge, access and sustainability for GKT to this age group.

"It was suggested instead that the focus remain on mental health promotion messages, help-seeking behaviour and building resilience as part of a prevention strategy rather than suicide prevention."

samaritans.org / call 116 123

www.hse.ie/eng/services/list/4/mental-health-services/connecting-for-life/publications/suicide-prevention-gatekeeper-training-summary.pdf