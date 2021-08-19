Two women in serious condition after three-car collision in Longford

Two women in serious condition after three-car collision in Longford

Two women were taken to hospital in Dublin and Offaly. File picture. 

Thu, 19 Aug, 2021 - 22:05
Caitlín Griffin

Two women are in serious condition following a three-car collision on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 2.50 pm on the R198 at Cahanagh, Drumlish Road in Co Longford.

One female driver, in her late 50s, was removed to Tullamore Hospital by ambulance in a serious condition. 

The second female driver, in her early 50s, was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital in a serious condition. 

The third female driver who is in her early 30s, and her two female passengers, one aged 14 and the other 40, all received medical attention at the scene.

An examination of the scene was conducted by forensic collision investigators and the road has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. 

Any road users who were traveling on the R198 in the townland of Cahanagh on August 19 between 2.30pm and 3pm, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on (043) 3350570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

