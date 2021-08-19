Children with autism 'refusing to leave home' and becoming obsessed with news coverage of the pandemic, study finds

More than two-thirds of children with autism have developed new Covid-related behaviours such as refusing to leave the family home, a new fear of death, excessive hand-washing and hygiene routines, or an obsession with news coverage of the pandemic, a new study has found.

The research, which surveyed 85 parents of 98 children aged 18 and under, highlighted the strain of restrictions on behaviour, skills and abilities.

Lead-author Dr Sinéad Smyth, from the School of Psychology in DCU, found some young people with autism had demonstrated declines in many skills during the second school closure in early 2021.

Anxiety

Anxiety was the most prevalent issue raised by half of all parents surveyed, with issues around routine and sleep being raised by 36.8% of participants, while emotional regulation was a problem in almost a third – 30.8% – of children.

An overall decline in skills and abilities was reported for 63.3% of children. However, improvements in skills and abilities were reported in almost 30% of children.

A difficulty in regulating emotion increased for many children, the study found. Picture: Pexels

Daily living skills and toileting declined in almost 21% of young people, the report found.

Dr Smyth said a difficulty in regulating emotion increased for many children.

“For some this meant increases in behaviours like acting out physically toward others or the environment as well as engaging in self-injury,” she said.

It is clear from these findings that children and their parents are experiencing a multitude of unique challenges, as a result of the pandemic restrictions, continuous uncertainty amid imposition, relaxation and re-imposition of restrictions and closures.”

This report, the second in a series of three examining the current and long-term impacts of public health restrictions on children with autism, focused on the period from September 2020 to February 2021.

Return to school

It found that when compared to the first piece of research, the return to school was a far smoother transition for children and their families, with a third finding the experience far more positive than in previous years.

“The return to school in September 2020 was bound to be tricky for children with autism and their families but was really well-managed by the schools,” Dr Smyth said.

“However, the impacts of the first and second school closures can be seen in the behaviours of children including more refusing to go to school once it reopened as well as declines in skills during the school closures.”

Dr Smyth added that restrictions and school closures also had an impact on parental stress levels.