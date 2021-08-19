Young man, 23, killed in workplace incident in north Dublin

A young man has tragically died after an incident at a workplace in North Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene on the Cappagh Road in Finglas shortly after 9am on Wednesday morning.

The 23-year-old was fatally injured in the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí say the Health and Safety Authority has been notified and investigations are ongoing.

In a statement, they said: "Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a workplace accident at a business premises on Cappagh Road, Finglas, Dublin 11, on the morning of Wednesday 18th August, 2021.

"A man, aged 23 years, was fatally injured during the incident; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Health and Safety Authority (HAS) have been notified. Investigations ongoing."