Young man, 23, killed in workplace incident in north Dublin

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene on the Cappagh Road in Finglas shortly after 9am on Wednesday morning.

Thu, 19 Aug, 2021 - 08:28
Greg Murphy

A young man has tragically died after an incident at a workplace in North Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene on the Cappagh Road in Finglas shortly after 9am on Wednesday morning.

The 23-year-old was fatally injured in the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí say the Health and Safety Authority has been notified and investigations are ongoing.

In a statement, they said: "Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a workplace accident at a business premises on Cappagh Road, Finglas, Dublin 11, on the morning of Wednesday 18th August, 2021.

"A man, aged 23 years, was fatally injured during the incident; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Health and Safety Authority (HAS) have been notified. Investigations ongoing."

