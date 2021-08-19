Covid-19 not to blame for '100-fold increase' on waiting lists - consultants

The Covid-19 pandemic is not to blame for the 100-fold increase in patient waiting lists, the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) has said.

Consultants are calling on the Government to expedite the publication of a plan to tackle acute hospital waiting lists ahead of the release of the latest National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) hospital waiting list figures which are expected soon. They are expected to show as many as 900,000 people are waiting for treatment under the fund.

The IHCA says waiting lists have been "deteriorating progressively over the past decade, despite HSE claims that the service was resourced to bring these lists down" before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

The latest available information, from May 2021, showed that more than 885,000 people were on some form of NTPF waiting list waiting to be treated or seen by a consultant at that point.

The number of people waiting for inpatient and day-case hospital treatment has grown by more than 31,000 in the past decade, an increase of 69%.

"More worryingly," the IHCA says, there were 20,820 patients on these lists waiting more than a year for hospital care, more than 100 times increased from 199 patients in 2012, and more than double the number at the end of December 2019, with 11,700 patients added since then alone.

A further 286,000 people are waiting on public hospital outpatients lists to be assessed due to "insufficient consultant staffing and vacancies", an increase of 84% over seven years.

The IHCA says waiting lists have been "deteriorating progressively over the past decade, despite HSE claims that the service was resourced to bring these lists down" before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

The IHCA says the situation is at the point where "we are no in an absolute crisis.

IHCA Vice President, Professor Rob Landers said: "The Government and health service must stop hiding behind the pandemic and cyberattack as the main reasons for our growing waiting lists.

"We need multi-annual budgeting from the Department of Health and to bring together a plan to sort this problem out once and for all.”

The IHCA adds that growing waiting lists demonstrate the impact of years of consultant shortages and underinvestment in capacity across the public hospital system.

The group says the Government's decision to "impose pay discrimination" on consultants taking up contracts after 2021 is one of the causes of Ireland's recruitment and retention problem.

“The short answer is – we need to invest very heavily in our health service," said Prof Landers.

"It’s not going to be easy or an overnight fix, but we need to start planning it now."

He added: “The success of the ongoing consultant contract discussions will be critical to the survival of our health system for years to come.”