Arrest warrant issued for Dolores Cahill over alleged illegal anti-lockdown rally

An arrest warrant has been issued for Irish anti-mask and anti-vaccine campaigner, Dolores Cahill, by a London court.

The live warrant was issued for the arrest of Professor Cahill by Westminster Magistrates Court on August 10 for failure to answer bail in relation to charges of attending an illegal anti-lockdown rally in Trafalgar square in September of last year.

Westminster Magistrates have said a new court date of September 10 has been set for Prof Cahill.

The charges against the far-right activist allege she attended a gathering of more than 30 people in an outdoor space at a time when this was against the UK’s Covid-19 restrictions.

More than 30 people were arrested at the rally for similar charges.

Last month, Prof Cahill was among those taking part in an anti-vaccine protest in Dublin.

The UCD professor, who ran as an independent candidate in the recent Dublin Bay South by-election, was seen taking selfies with a number of other demonstrators.

Her election campaign used widespread misinformation about the coronavirus and Government public health restrictions.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) called out the treatment of a garda by Cahill at the Dublin Bay South by-election count centre in July as “abhorrent”.

Dolores Cahill was prevented from entering an election count centre in Dublin after she refused to wear a face mask.

Prof Cahil attempted to push through a number of gardaí and security officers to gain access to the count centre at the RDS.

She told the garda there was “no requirement” to wear a face mask into the centre and wrongly claimed the presiding officer had “no authority” to stop her from overseeing votes being counted.

She also told gardaí she would make a citizen’s arrest as she was not allowed to enter the count centre.

Prof Cahill is no longer lecturing at UCD’s School of Medicine but is still a member of the university’s faculty.