FLAC wants mortgage arrears cases to be resolved away from the courts

The country's main provider of free legal aid services has said many mortgage arrears cases need to be resolved away from courts as it warned the Covid-19 pandemic is set to create some new arrears cases and worsen others.

A new report from the Free Legal Advice Centres (FLAC) said "personal debt difficulty seems destined to remain a feature of Irish society".

"There may now be a strong case for going back to the drawing board, where the factors that have adversely affected the borrower’s payment performance can be examined and a sustainable solution binding on the lender devised, subject to a right of appeal," it said.

The report, Ten Years and Counting - Conclusions from a decade of attempting to resolve family home mortgage arrears in Ireland, was written by Paul Joyce, BL and Dr Stuart Stamp and is the second of a series of four papers by FLAC on the issue.

It refers to the latest report by the Central Bank which said there are more than 52,000 principal dwelling house (PDH) mortgages in arrears here, with almost 25,000 of these in deep arrears of over two years or more. That figure is included in the total of more than 95,000 PDH mortgage accounts forecast by the Central Bank to have a ‘balance shortfall’ at the end of the mortgage term.

According to FLAC, new mortgage arrears cases have arisen as a result of the pandemic. It said the withdrawal of Covid-related income supports over time "may give rise to further cases or deeper mortgage arrears for current borrowers".

However, it said: "Other existing arrears cases on the other hand may have improved or even been resolved, particularly for those who managed to maintain their income while reducing their expenditure during the pandemic."

FLAC said there is a need to look again at creating a coherent and consistent system of out-of-court resolution with enforceable and properly regulated rules.

Today Flac publish a paper examining the difficult issue of family home mortgage arrears. This is no. 2 in a series of 4 papers examining the impact of #COVID19 on levels of household debt #FlacPillartoPost @eilis_barry @centralbank_ie @DarraghOBrienTDhttps://t.co/dT1L9AaFJN — FLAC (@flacireland) August 18, 2021

"The courts are not the ideal place for mortgage arrears cases, particularly for unrepresented defendant borrowers, unless there is a legal dispute between the parties and this seldom occurs in family home mortgage arrears cases."

Outlining a range of recommendations, it said "a realistic assessment of what households in poor financial circumstances can afford to pay should be the cornerstone of the State’s response" and that lenders have failed in many cases to take the opportunity presented by the Mortgage Arrears Resolution Process (MARP) of the Code of Conduct on Mortgage Arrears (CCMA) to put in place an affordable alternative repayment arrangement.

It also refers to "significant tracts of land and large numbers of properties" owned by “cuckoo funds” and real estate investment trusts which, it says, have been the beneficiaries of generous tax treatment from the State over an extended period "and appear intent on using their superior financial power to acquire more properties upon which to charge high rents while the opportunity presents".