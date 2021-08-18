Woman, 40s, killed in two-car crash in Wexford

A stock Garda road closed sign.

Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 12:27
Greg Murphy

A woman in her 40s has died and a man in his 70s is in serious condition after a two-car crash in Wexford.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal collision at Scarawalsh, outside of Enniscorthy, which happened shortly before 8am this morning.

The woman, the driver of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man, who was driving the second car, was taken to Wexford General Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

No other injuries have been reported.

Gardaí say the road remains closed for a full forensic investigation and local diversions are in place.

They are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the crash, particularly those who may have dashcam footage, to make themselves known to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda station on 053 923 3534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

