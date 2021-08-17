Serious crash may have resulted from chase

Serious crash may have resulted from chase
Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 21:18
Pádraig Hoare

A tussle involving two vehicles in a chase-style incident led to an accident in Dublin in which two men were injured, gardaí believe.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the crash on the Old Navan Road at Canterbury Gate in Dublin around 6pm on Monday, in which the driver of a vehicle, a man his 20s, and a young passenger are continuing to receive medical treatment. Their conditions are described as serious but stable, gardaí said.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident early on Tuesday morning, and is currently being detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

While there was no confirmation from authorities, it is believed that gardaí are working on a line of enquiry that two vehicles may have been involved in a chase, tussling on the road until the driver’s van was forced off, crashing into a building.

It is believed that gardaí are also investigating any possible link to an ongoing feud between rival organised crime factions.

Gardaí said they are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward, especially those who may have captured the incident.

“Any road users who were travelling inbound on the (M3) Navan Road (between Mulhuddart Service Station and Exit 3 to Blanchardstown) near Canterbury Gate on Monday 16 August 2021, between 5.45pm and 6.15pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí,” they said.

More in this section

Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan No clear timeframe from Government on evacuation of Irish citizens from Afghanistan
CMO warns of rising Covid-19 incidence in Ireland, as 1,496 cases confirmed CMO warns of rising Covid-19 incidence in Ireland, as 1,496 cases confirmed
Supercasino announcement State of Irish gambling regulation ‘unbelievable’, says Sinn Féin
Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan

Afghan nationals in Ireland can request deportation orders to be revoked

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices