Serious crash may have resulted from chase

A tussle involving two vehicles in a chase-style incident led to an accident in Dublin in which two men were injured, gardaí believe.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the crash on the Old Navan Road at Canterbury Gate in Dublin around 6pm on Monday, in which the driver of a vehicle, a man his 20s, and a young passenger are continuing to receive medical treatment. Their conditions are described as serious but stable, gardaí said.