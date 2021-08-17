Afghan nationals in Ireland can request deportation orders to be revoked

Afghan nationals in Ireland who have received deportation orders can request that they be revoked, the Department of Justice has said.

The department has said no deportation orders will be enacted given the current situation in the country and requests for them to be revoked will be “prioritised”.

A total of 233 deportation orders have been issued for Afghan nationals in the last decade.

A spokesman said: “No deportation orders for Afghan nationals will be enforced in the current circumstances.

“For those with an existing deportation order, a request can be made to revoke the order. Any such request will be prioritised.”

It comes as Sinn Féin called on Ireland to take an “appropriate” number of refugees from Afghanistan in the coming weeks and months.

“We absolutely have to take an appropriate number of refugees in the same way as we do with Syria.

“The exact number, I think, that has to be negotiated,” Sinn Féin TD Eoin O Broin said.

The Government on Tuesday said it would provide one million euro in humanitarian funding to support people in Afghanistan through the UN High Commission for Refugees.

The Government has already said that it will provide a further 150 humanitarian visas for Afghans under the Irish Refugee Protection Programme.

That is in addition to 45 visas issued in recent days.

This will allow individuals, as well as their families, to seek safety in Ireland.

Mr O Broin called on the Government to ensure that no Afghan national currently in Ireland will be deported to Afghanistan or any other country.

“People from Afghanistan, in the asylum process, have to be guaranteed a right to stay,” he added.

Minister for Equality Roderic O’Gorman said the Government had drawn up the list of the people in Afghanistan who would be receiving the Irish visas.

He added: “We have identified these individuals.

“The situation is incredibly fluid, but the fact the airport has opened today is a welcome development.”

Anyone arriving in Ireland will not have to enter direct provision, the minister confirmed.

“This is an initial reaction to the crisis that has developed in the last number of weeks and should be seen as such,” he said.

Kabul Airport has been reopened (Dan Kitwood/PA)

“We, Ireland and all other EU and developed countries are going to have to look very closely at the situation and be prepared to step up and make provision if there is a wider departure of Afghan citizens from the country,” he told RTE Radio.

On Monday, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said: “I fully endorse the call from UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres for the Taliban to exercise the utmost restraint.

“Protecting lives, meeting humanitarian needs and respecting people’s human rights are paramount.

“All parties, including the Taliban, are obliged to, and must, respect international humanitarian law.”

Mr O Broin said the Irish Government needs to use its leverage, as a member of the UN Security Council, to ensure that the UN works to avert a “humanitarian catastrophe”.

He was highly critical of the Biden administration’s decision to withdrawn from Afghanistan.

He said: “The idea that you can just withdraw without a plan and leave ordinary Afghan men, women and children at the mercy of the Taliban.

“I think that speaks volumes, but am I surprised that that’s American foreign policy? No, I’m not.

“Now is the time for the UN to intervene.”