Three-quarters of people in G20 nations believe Earth near irreversible tipping point

As deadly wildfires burn through Europe, a new survey has found 73% of people in G20 countries believe humans are pushing Earth to irreversible tipping points.

And 83% of respondents surveyed by Ipsos Mori for the Global Commons Alliance (GAC) were willing to do more to become better “planetary stewards” and protect and regenerate the environment.

Some 73% of all surveyed agreed their country’s economy should move beyond a singular focus on profit and focus more on human wellbeing and ecological protection.

Firefighters battle a wildfire in Navalmoral de la Sierra near Avila, central Spain, on Monday, where 1,000 people were evacuated and more than 5,000 hectares burned, with flames spreading more than 40km. Picture: Cesar Manso/AFP via Getty Images)

Some 69% of people believed the benefits of action to protect the environment outweigh the costs.

And 71% agreed the pandemic recovery is a unique moment to build societies more resilient to future shocks.

'Wake-up call' to policymakers

The findings are a clear “wake-up call” to leaders and policymakers that the public wants more serious action on climate change and environmental protection, the GAC report's authors believe.

Affordability, lack of knowledge and lack of facilities were the primary obstacles those surveyed saw to becoming better "planetary stewards".

Highly educated, high-earning women under 45 were the demographic most concerned about environmental destruction, the survey found.

The survey of some 19,735 people in the world's wealthiest nations was carried out in April and May before the release of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s damning report and before deadly heatwaves and floods hit the northern hemisphere this summer.

A forest fire in the Var region of southern France. The fire, which started from the Les Sigues rest area on the motorway near the town of Gonfaron on Monday afternoon, arrived in the evening in the Gulf of Saint-Tropez where it continued to advance, stoked by strong winds. It covered 4,000 hectares.

This week, 6,000 people were evacuated from homes and vacation spots near the French Riviera, as firefighters battled a fire in surrounding forests, the latest of several wildfires in the Mediterranean region.

Two firefighters were injured and at least 22 people suffered smoke inhalation or minor fire-related injuries in the blaze that started on Monday evening about 24 miles inland from Saint-Tropez.

The fire had consumed some 12,000 acres of forest by Tuesday morning, the Var regional administration said.

Wildfires

Intense heat and wildfires have also struck other countries in recent weeks, with fires killing at least 75 people in Algeria and 16 in Turkey. Italy has also seen several fire-related deaths.

In Greece on Tuesday, hundreds of firefighters backed by water-dropping planes were battling a large forest fire that has led to the evacuation of a care home and several villages northwest of Athens.

Hundreds of wildfires have burned across Greece this month, fuelled by the country's longest and most severe heatwave in decades.

In central Spain, 1,000 people were evacuated as more than 5,000 hectares burned in a wildfire.