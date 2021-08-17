Donnelly confirms Covid booster vaccines to begin from next month

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has advised that Covid-19 booster shots will begin to be administered from the end of September or the start of October, the health minister has confirmed.
Speaking to media at the Covid-19 testing centre in Ardee, Co Louth Stephen Donnelly said the final timelines are still being worked out but the advice is for the additional shots to be given around the same time as the flu shot.
It is not yet known whether the booster campaign will be a general rollout or only a targeted campaign for older and vulnerable people.
Niac has also advised, Mr Donnelly said, that the booster does not have to be same brand of vaccine people received earlier in the rollout.
This could mean that healthcare workers and vulnerable people who were high in the priority lists could receive a booster using the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of an AstraZeneca vaccine.
Ireland’s supplies of the former two vaccines are extremely high now with new deals confirmed through the EU for millions of more doses over the next 18 months.
HSE CEO Paul Reid has previously said the HSE has been working on a plan for boosters, but could not begin practical implementation until NIAC advised they are necessary.
The giving of boosters to people in developed countries is controversial, however, as the World Health Organisation has urged wealthy countries to share vaccines with the developing world.