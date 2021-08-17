MEP calls for focus on 'vulnerable' women and girls as Afghan crisis unfolds

A crisis meeting of European foreign ministers will take place later to form a response to an unfolding humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The UN says it has received "chilling reports" of human rights violations, since the Taliban takeover.

Irish MEP Frances Fitzgerald says there needs to be a particular focus on the plight of women and girls in the country.

"The young girls and women are in a very vulnerable position given the Taliban's attitude to women, to education, to women's rights, to equality, she said.

"We know that many, many women are at risk right now, and the international community has to reach out and take every action they possibly can to stress the importance of the safety of the Afghan citizens."

On Monday, an Irish woman currently in Kabul said she is hoping she will be able to leave and return home in the next 48 hours.

Aoife MacManus, from Ashbourne in Meath, has been in the Afghan city for two years working in the primary education sector. She is one of the small number of Irish citizens still in Afghanistan and trying to flee from the Taliban.

“There is a sense of panic and fear all over the city,” Ms MacManus told the PA news agency.

“This last 24 hours has been so crazy, I don’t know how many places I’ve been.”

Things are “chaotic” across the city, she said.

Up to 150 humanitarian visas are being made available by the Government for Afghans, under the Irish Refugee Protection Programme.

The visas will mean refugees will not have to enter the direct provision system upon arriving here.

These 150 are in addition to 45 visas that were approved in recent days.

Ms Fitzgerald added that the number is likely to be reassessed and will increase with time.

"I'm sure that's a first response but I think we need to be to relook at family unit reunification look at the Afghans who were here already, who have put in, probably many months ago for family reunification.

"We need to take a fresh look at that and I have no doubt that numbers will need to be increased."

Senior Taliban leader ‘in Kabul negotiating with political leaders’

Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Picture: AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

Senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqi is said to be in Afghanistan’s capital negotiating with Kabul’s political leadership.

Those involved in the talks include Abdullah Abdullah, who once headed the country’s negotiating council, and former President Hamid Karzai.

That is according to an official familiar with the talks and who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media..

Mr Muttaqi was a higher education minister when the Taliban last ruled and he began making contacts with Afghan political leaders even before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani secretly slipped away from the Presidential Palace on the weekend.

The president’s departure left a devastating vacuum that Taliban who were surrounding the city strode in to fill.

Travellers enter Pakistan through a border crossing point in Chaman, Pakistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Picture: AP Photo/Jafar Khan

The official says the talks underway in the Afghan capital are aimed at bringing other non-Taliban leaders into the government that Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen has said will be an “inclusive Afghan government.”

There is little indication about the substance of the talks, but Mr Shaheen earlier told The Associated Press that a government will be announced after negotiations with non-Taliban leaders are completed.

Afghans familiar with the talks say some rounds have gone late into the night and have been underway since soon after Mr Ghani’s departure.

'I stand squarely behind my decision'

President Joe Biden returns a salute as he walks to board Marine One at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, en route to Camp David after addressing the nation from the White House about Afghanistan. Picture: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden said he stands “squarely behind” his decision to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan, and that the government’s collapse was quicker than anticipated.

Mr Biden said he was faced with a choice between sticking to a previously negotiated agreement to withdraw US troops this year or sending thousands more service members back into Afghanistan for a “third decade” of war.

Mr Biden said he will not repeat mistakes of the past and did not regret his decision to proceed with the withdrawal.

“I stand squarely behind my decision,” Mr Biden said in a televised address to the nation from the White House East Room.

“After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces.”

Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug.16. 2021. Picture: AP

Mr Biden said he would rather take the criticism over the fallout in Afghanistan than leave the decision to another president.

He said the decision to leave Afghanistan is “the right one for America.”