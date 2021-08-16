Man in his 20s seriously injured in Dublin road crash

Man in his 20s seriously injured in Dublin road crash

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward

Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 22:25
James Ward, PA

A man in his 20s has been hospitalised with serious injuries following a road traffic collision in Dublin.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses in relation to the incident on the Navan Road at Canterbury Gate in Dublin on Monday evening at about 6pm.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries.

A male youth, who was a passenger in the vehicle, has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road remains closed and a technical examination is due to take place.

Any road users who were traveling on the M3/Navan Road, towards Mulhuddart and near Canterbury Gate on Monday, between 5.45pm and 6.15pm, and who may have camera footage, including dashcam, is asked to make it available to Gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on (01) 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

