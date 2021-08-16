No record or map for most public rights of way, watchdog finds

Less than one-third of the country’s local authorities are meeting their statutory obligations to record and map public rights of way which allow access to many scenic parts of Ireland, according to the State’s planning watchdog.

A new survey by the Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR) found just 11 of 35 development plans of city and county councils set out detailed records and maps of public rights of way to seashores, uplands, lakes, riverbanks and other places of natural beauty within their administrative area as required.

In addition, 10 councils had no record or map of any public right of way nor an objective to identify them within the lifetime of their development plan.

The Planning and Development Act 2000 requires local authorities to record and map public rights of way in their development plan together with objectives on how they should be preserved.

A public right of way is a portion of land, often in private ownership, which is accessible at all times to members of the public without requiring permission to access.

In one of the most famous and costly legal disputes over a right of way between the owners of Lissadell House in Co. Sligo, barristers Constance Cassidy and Edward Walsh, and Sligo County Council, the Supreme Court ruled in 2013 there were no public rights of way across most of four routes through the historic estate.

The regulator, Niall Cussen, said the survey’s findings had highlighted an inconsistent approach by local authorities in relation to their statutory obligations concerning public rights of way.

However, he also acknowledged that the issue could be “challenging and contentious” for local authorities.

Mr Cussen said the OPR had conducted the survey on foot of the importance of allowing access to the countryside during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“Ireland, like many other places around the world, has seen unprecedented, increased demand on access to the outdoors since the Covid-19 pandemic. Public rights of way are an essential part of the amenity and recreational facilities available to the public which help people enjoy physical attributes of local communities,” said Mr Cussen.

He added: “The planning process has a specific role to play in protecting key strategic rights of way.”

However, the survey also revealed that none of the 17 local authorities which had conducted a mandatory review of their development plan had added any new public rights of way.

Mr Cussen said implementation of good practice and recommendations arising out of the OPR’s survey would allow the public to be better informed about how amenities could be accessed and enjoyed.

He said there also appeared to be strong merit in compiling a list of public rights of way into a national database.

Several councils expressed concern to the OPR that the issue placed a high demand on their resources while it was also a complex area of law.

Wicklow County Council pointed out that only three out of seven proposed public rights of way in its last development plan had been adopted with two of those currently facing a legal challenge.

The OPR said access to the countryside and amenities could be secured outside the statutory planning process through permissive access, which usually involved a landowner agreeing to allow a walking trail to be developed through their property.

The regulator said such a mechanism had allowed for the creation of an extensive network of walks, greenways and trails across open countryside in recent years.