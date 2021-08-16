Dunnes Stores staff petition for retention of temporary bonuses

Some 2,500 Dunnes Stores workers signed a petition, calling on the retailer to make the staff bonuses implemented during the Covid pandemic permanent.

Last year, Dunnes Stores introduced a temporary 10% Covid payment and 20% staff discount to reflect the commitment of workers during the pandemic.

The measures were introduced following a campaign by workers who sought recognition for their hard work and the risks to their health and safety during the crisis.

Now, the workers are calling for the bonuses to be made permanent in a bid to "win better working conditions for Dunnes Stores workers".

(Left to right) Dunnes workers Elizabeth Tomlin, Anna Wichary and Cathy McLoughlin at Dunnes Stores Head Office on Georges Street, Dublin, today. “We’ve been dealing with more customers and processing more goods." Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The petition states: “We, the undersigned staff working in Dunnes Stores, call on you to make the 10% pay rise and 20% discount card permanent.

“We worked hard keeping Dunnes Stores running and serving our communities through Covid-19. We feel this is something we have earned.”

The signed petition was presented to management in Head Office on Georges Street, Dublin at lunchtime today.

A campaign video designed by Mandate trade union, which represents the workers, said they had put their health on the line “so that society can continue to function”.

Anna, who works in the Ongar store, said she had signed the petition because she feels workers deserve it following their commitment to the company over the past 17 months.

“Grocery sales have been exceptionally busy since the pandemic and we’ve seen reports of most retailers having an extra 17% of spending,” she said.

“We’ve been dealing with more customers and processing more goods. We know that Dunnes can afford this and we feel we deserve it after all we’ve been through.”

Padraig, from the Clonakilty store, said the head office knows how hard staff has worked.

“We want to show management that we’re determined to make these changes permanent,” he said.

“That’s why we’re delivering these petitions today. It’s been a tough time for all of us but the company is doing very well so it’s time we were all rewarded fairly.”

Dunnes Stores’ head office did not respond to a request for comment by the Irish Examiner.

Case study: 'We haven't had a break since this whole thing kicked off' Cathy McLoughlin has worked in grocery retail for the past 15 years, but she said that working during the Covid-19 pandemic was “the most challenging” period in her career. “It’s a whole different way of shopping now. It was scary sometimes,” she said. "When it initially kicked off, there was an awful lot of confusion. We weren't 100% sure how serious it was and the sudden plexiglass was being put up around the tills, we had to socially distance, then we had to wear masks and gloves.” She added: “Bit by bit as these things began to creep in, it became very stressful all round.” Cathy, who works in the Dundalk store, said there were times, when community cases were at their highest, that workers felt really exposed. “Unfortunately, with grocery retail, it just isn’t something you can choose to work from home for. It’s just the nature of the beast,” she said. It got tense at times, she said, but things settled as the country adapted to the changes. (Left to right) Dunnes workers and supporters Frances Crotty, Cathy McLoughlin, Moira Murphy, Elizabeth Tomlin and Anna Wichary at Dunnes Stores Head Office on Georges Street, Dublin, today. "We know that Dunnes can afford this and we feel we deserve it after all we’ve been through.” Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins “Once there was a sense of consistency it helped," she added. "When you had to reinforce social distancing, reminding people to put masks on, once we had that consistency in place it removed any of the tension that was taking place because it was across the board." However, now after 17 months of working straight, staff are exhausted. "I think everybody is starting to feel the effects. We haven't had a break since this whole thing kicked off," she said. Despite the roll out of the vaccination programme, working in retail is still vastly different than before. "There's a still a need for personal responsibility, and for us to be very careful and not to trip up as we get to the end of the finish line."