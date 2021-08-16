Warning over Covid-19 outbreaks in Mid-West

Warning over Covid-19 outbreaks in Mid-West
Officials said 998 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the Mid-West region over the past 14 days (Brian Lawless/PA)
Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 14:32
Cate McCurry, PA

Health officials have warned about an outbreak of Covid-19 cases in the Mid-West, saying they are experiencing the highest increases since February.

The HSE warned that the outbreaks are showing a trend of widespread community transmission, with multi-setting outbreaks becoming “more frequent”.

Officials in the Mid-West, which includes Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary, said there are a rising number of cases in long-term care facilities, workplaces, social settings and a small number of sports teams.

Issuing a public health alert, they said: “We are recording 998 Covid-19 cases in the Mid-West region over the past 14 days, more than a third of which were recorded since Friday.

“Over the past two weeks, there have been 624 cases in Limerick, 188 in Clare, and 186 in North Tipperary,

“Between August 13 and August 15, there have been 221 Covid-19 cases reported in Limerick, 79 in North Tipperary, and 40 in Clare.

“There were 122 cases recorded on Friday; 81 in Limerick, 29 in North Tipperary, and 12 in Clare.

“This is one of the highest increases in the region since February.

“Similar to the January wave, there are no single events that are contributing to the increase in new infections.

“This suggests a trend of widespread community transmission with multi-setting outbreaks becoming more frequent.

“There are outbreaks in long-term care facilities, workplaces, social settings indoor and outdoors, a small number of sports teams, and among vulnerable populations.”

Officials said the vast majority of new cases have multiple exposures and close contacts, making the management and investigation of new infections more “resource-intensive”.

“This means that our ability to map the disease is becoming more difficult,” they added.

Earlier, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said there are now 259 patients in hospital with Covid-19, up from just 40 over six weeks ago.

He said that 48 of those patients are in ICU.

“Without vaccines, in January we saw hospital cases of over 2,000,” Mr Reid added.

“But it’s a strong reminder to us all to stick with what works, public health measures and vaccines.”

