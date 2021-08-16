Young boy in serious condition after Kilkenny crash

Young boy in serious condition after Kilkenny crash

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly those who may have camera footage, to make themselves known to them. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 12:10
Greg Murphy

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash in Kilkenny which saw a young boy struck by a car on Station Road in Thomastown.

The incident happened on Sunday evening at around 7.50pm.

The young boy, a pedestrian at the time, was removed from the scene and taken to St Luke's Hospital.

He has since been transferred to Temple Street Hospital where he is in serious condition.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The road has since reopened after a full foresnic investigation of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly those who may have camera footage, to make themselves known to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on (056) 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

