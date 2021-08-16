Man uninjured after shots fired at house in Belfast

Man uninjured after shots fired at house in Belfast
The PSNI has appealed for information over a gun attack on a house in Dunmurry (Niall Carson/PA)
Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 11:38
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has escaped injury after a number of shots were fired at a house in Belfast.

Police are appealing for information following the gun attack in the Old Colin Road area of Dunmurry on Sunday night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We received a report, just before 10.25pm, that two men had fired a number of shots at a house.

“The shots were fired at, and through, the door and living room window, causing extensive damage to the property.

“Thankfully the male occupant, who was home at the time, was uninjured.

“It’s reported that the two suspects took aim from the front fence of the property.

“They were both dressed in dark clothing, with their faces covered and wearing baseball caps.

“The pair subsequently made off on foot in the direction of Poleglass.

“This was a contemptible and calculated attack, with the most serious potential consequences. Worryingly, anyone, from the resident to potential passers-by, could have been killed.”

The PSNI has appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

