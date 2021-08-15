Irish in Afghanistan urged to leave 'as soon as possible' as the Taliban close in on Kabul 

Irish citizens living in Afghanistan have been urged to leave "as soon as possible" as the Taliban seized the last major city outside of capital Kabul.

The collapse of Jalalabad, near a major border crossing with Pakistan, leaves Afghanistan’s central government in control of just seven provincial capitals out of the country’s 34.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin said citizens currently in Afghanistan are advised to leave "as soon as possible" by commercial means, due to the worsening security situation.

"Irish citizens in Afghanistan should contact the Irish Embassy in Abu Dhabi to confirm their departure plans.

Any Irish citizen in Afghanistan in need of assistance can contact the Irish Embassy in Abu Dhabi on 📞 +97124958200 or by email through our contact page. https://t.co/gTByySoIvz — Irish Embassy UAE (@IrelandEmbUAE) August 9, 2021

“There are limits to the assistance the Department of Foreign Affairs can provide in a crisis and you should not rely on the Department of Foreign Affairs being able to evacuate you from Afghanistan in an emergency."

A "small number" of Irish citizens in Afghanistan are registered with the Embassy of Ireland in Abu Dhabi, which provides consular assistance in Afghanistan, the spokesperson said.

The Department said it "cannot guarantee" it will be in a position to offer consular assistance should citizens decide to remain there.

“If you consider your presence in Afghanistan to be absolutely essential, you should have adequate and continuous professional security arrangements and ensure they are regularly reviewed," the spokesperson advised.

- Additional reporting by the Associated Press