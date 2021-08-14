Covid-19: 2,074 cases reported today with over 10,000 confirmed in past seven days

Covid-19: 2,074 cases reported today with over 10,000 confirmed in past seven days

Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Sat, 14 Aug, 2021 - 15:07
Michelle McGlynn and Nicole Glennon

A further 2,074 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this afternoon as vaccinations underway for 12 to 15 year olds.

There are currently 229 Covid patients in hospital, of which 43 are in ICU.

Fewer than 10% of people who test positive for Covid-19 are sharing details of their close contacts with the HSE, it has emerged.

Over 10,000 cases of the virus have been reported in the last week with incidence rising across the 26 counties.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn says incidence is particularly high in Donegal, Monaghan, Mayo, Galway, Roscommon, Louth and Cavan.

Niamh O’Beirne, national lead for the HSE's testing and tracing programme, told the Irish Times only 9.5% of people who had been sent the link in the text message confirming their Covid-19 positive result had clicked it so far.

This has resulted in less than 550 close contacts being identified by the new portal, in a week that has seen as many as of 1,978 cases a day.

Presently, more than 16% of close contacts test positive for the virus.

Read More

Over 75,000 children register for Covid vaccine in first 48hrs

More in this section

Monaghan v Tyrone - Ulster GAA Senior Football Championship Final Tyrone to forfeit All-Ireland semi-final over Covid cases
Stretchered off: Community rallies to save pod of stranded dolphins  Stretchered off: Community rallies to save pod of stranded dolphins 
Garda Gardai appeal for witnesses after series of fatal crashes on Irish roads  
#covid-19vaccine
Covid-19: 2,074 cases reported today with over 10,000 confirmed in past seven days

Longford paralympian 'gutted' after wheelchair damaged en route to Tokyo

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices