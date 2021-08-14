Covid-19: 2,074 cases reported today with over 10,000 confirmed in past seven days

A further 2,074 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this afternoon as vaccinations underway for 12 to 15 year olds.

There are currently 229 Covid patients in hospital, of which 43 are in ICU.

Fewer than 10% of people who test positive for Covid-19 are sharing details of their close contacts with the HSE, it has emerged.

Over 10,000 cases of the virus have been reported in the last week with incidence rising across the 26 counties.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn says incidence is particularly high in Donegal, Monaghan, Mayo, Galway, Roscommon, Louth and Cavan.

Niamh O’Beirne, national lead for the HSE's testing and tracing programme, told the Irish Times only 9.5% of people who had been sent the link in the text message confirming their Covid-19 positive result had clicked it so far.

This has resulted in less than 550 close contacts being identified by the new portal, in a week that has seen as many as of 1,978 cases a day.

Presently, more than 16% of close contacts test positive for the virus.