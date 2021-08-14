Gardai appeal for witnesses after series of fatal crashes on Irish roads  

Stock images of Garda scene tape (NIall Carson/PA)

Sat, 14 Aug, 2021 - 12:49
Nicole Glennon and David Young, PA

Gardai have appealed to witnesses to come forwarded after a string of fatal road collisions on Irish roads this week.

On Friday, a woman in her late 20s sustained fatal injuries when she fell from a moving bus and was struck by a passing vehicle in Co. Donegal. 

The incident happened at Ardnawark, Barnesmore Gap in Donegal town at around 3.45pm.

The woman, who had been a passenger on the bus, was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where she died on Friday evening.

Meanwhile in Athy, Co Kildare, a male motorcyclist in his 40s died when his bike collided with a vehicle.

The incident on the R417 in the townland of Kilberry happened around 6.10pm on Friday evening.

The motorcyclist was taken to Naas General Hospital where he died on Friday evening.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was uninjured.

A day prior, a man in his 80s was killed in a crash on the M6 in Co Galway.

Three cars were involved in the collision at the intersection of the M6 and M17 around 1pm on Thursday.

A female passenger in the car driven by the man and two female drivers of the other cars involved were taken to Galway University Hospital for treatment.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to any of the fatal incidents to come forward.

Return to pre-pandemic traffic

The series of fatal collisions came as new data from the Central Statistics Office confirmed car traffic volumes are almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

Car traffic volumes are now at 90% of July 2019 levels in regional locations across the country, with Dublin seeing 87% of July 2019 car traffic volumes. 

