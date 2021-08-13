Michelle O’Neill keeps ‘open mind’ on vaccine certs for hospitality access

Michelle O’Neill has pledged to keep an open mind on using vaccine access passports within Northern Ireland, but reiterated her concerns about such a system.

The Government has introduced rules to bar anyone from eating and drinking in indoor hospitality venues unless they can prove they have been vaccinated or have Covid immunity.

The policy has been cited as a contributory factor in encouraging more young people in the Republic to come forward for jabs.

Stormont officials are examining policy issues around using a vaccine certification system in Northern Ireland.

Sinn Féin deputy First Minister Ms O’Neill insisted ministers had yet to reach a formal position on the concept.

“On the issue of these domestic certs for access I have issue with those things,” she told reporters in Coalisland, Co Tyrone.

“It’s fact to say that the Executive hasn’t taken a policy position on that as yet.

“However, the discussions today at the Executive was that health (department) need to look at, if we did get into that point, what would a system like that look like.

“And then we can come back to the policy decision as to whether or not you would use such a system.

“I would be worried in terms of it being a discriminatory system, you know there’s a whole lot of human rights concerns and other things that goes with that.

“However, I’ll keep an open mind and I’ll have the discussion but, for now, health just needs to be prepared for, if we did go there, what would it look like and how would it operate?”

Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan said he did not want to create a two tier system (Peter Morrison/PA)

DUP First Minister Paul Givan also voiced concern about domestic vaccine passports after Thursday’s Executive meeting.

“I do think on the wider policy considerations to do with this we do have to weigh up the proportionately of it,” he said.

“We will have hopefully by the end of August 90% of our adult population should be fully vaccinated, but that’s still going to leave tens of thousands of adults that will not have been vaccinated and we need to be careful about having a two tier society where you can access services on the basis of being fully vaccinated but you’re going to be excluded if you’re not.

“And I think that’s a very careful consideration that we need to have. I would be cautious in going down that particular route on this issue, but that’s ultimately something that would need to be part of a wider policy discussion for the Executive.”