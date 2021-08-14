Investment in ICU beds and staffing long overdue, warns consultant

Shortages in ICU beds and staffing were clearly highlighted during the pandemic and both are in need of a long-overdue fix, a top Limerick ICU consultant has urged.

Dr Catherine Motherway, a former president of the Intensive Care Society and head of the intensive care unit (ICU) at University Hospital Limerick, said the problems have been ignored for too long.

“The pandemic highlighted very acutely and publicly our deficit in ICU capacity and many reports over the years have recognised this problem,” she said.

Pre-pandemic, Ireland had five ICU beds per 100,000 people, the lowest in the OECD. This has slightly improved in the meantime, with Dr Motherway noting this will ease pressure throughout critical care.

However, she said a commitment from Government to continue increasing ICU capacity to reach what is considered normal in Europe must be followed through on.

“This requires investment in infrastructure and staff recruitment and retention,” she said.

This is especially important in light of the continued high case numbers for Covid-19, she said.

New HSE data shows over the past two weeks, ICUs took in between one and six new Covid-19 patients every day.

On Friday, 43 adult ICU beds were occupied by Covid patients, not far off the peak of the second wave, which saw 47 ICU beds occupied by Covid patients.

With case numbers consistently at the highest level since January, Dr Motherway said it was inevitable that some people would need to be hospitalised or receive intensive care but, she stressed, the very strong vaccine take-up would mitigate many of the most serious cases.

“While we continue to see people needing our services, we hope as we will not see surges like January and February of this year,” Dr Motherway said.

The best advice is to avail of your offer of your vaccination. It will protect you and your family to a great degree.”

She urged the public to continue to follow the basic public health guidance to help deal with this wave of infections as the Delta variant spreads more rapidly.

Meanwhile, the head of the HSE Paul Reid warned that returning to normal for the health service will take some time.

'Fundamental legacy issues'

Head of the HSE Paul Reid

He said there are many “fundamental legacy issues” which need to be addressed compounded by the impact of Covid-19 and the catastrophic cyberattack.

“If I was saying this is going to be easy once Covid is over, that would be misleading,” he told RTÉ.

He said an extra 1,100 beds are now available across the entire health system. Other planned strategic solutions include boosting the roles of GPs, community intervention teams and the National Ambulance Service.

This would not directly address the ICU capacity issue but would ease pressure on hospitals generally. Patients and patient advocacy groups have frequently expressed support for being able to access care locally and in smaller facilities.

“GP access to diagnostics; we saw this during Covid. That is a fundamentally different way for GPs to have access to the health system without going through emergency departments,” he said.

Mr Reid said 10,000 staff have been recruited between last year and this year, including 250 consultants and about 1,700 nurses and midwives.