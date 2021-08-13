Schools to get CO2 monitors before new term begins

Schools should start to receive batches of carbon dioxide monitors for checking if classrooms are ventilated properly from Monday week, school principals have been advised.

The devices are intended to be used to give a general indication of when a classroom or area within a school is not adequately ventilated. The over-arching advice on ventilation is to keep windows open as much as possible when a classroom is not in use, and partially open when in use.

“The monitors are portable, simple to use, and will give a digital reading,” the Department of Education said, in a letter issued to principals this week. “The provision of portable CO2 monitors provides schools with the flexibility to focus their use to those rooms where most beneficial to inform strategies for optimising ventilation in the school.”

The monitors, which have been procured by the Department of Education from a company called Lennox Laboratory Supplies Ltd, will start to be delivered to schools from August 23.

The number of monitors to be distributed to schools will vary based on their size; Between 20 at primary level and between 20-35 at post-primary level.

All schools should receive their full allocation of the monitors by mid-September. A new template Covid-19 response plan will be issued to schools on August 18, principals were also advised.

"The updates to the plan do not require schools to take action in advance of normal reopening."

Schools should continue to operate the infection prevention measures in place during the last school term when they reopen, the letter added. "These measures protect students, their parents and school staff.

"It is acknowledged that this has resulted in some changes to normal school practices and traditions but school communities have demonstrated remarkable resilience and innovation.

"The approach to Covid-19 in schools is led by the advice and guidance of HSE Public Health. Public Health has stated that the current new variants of the disease do not change the infection prevention and control measures required in schools."