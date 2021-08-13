Archaeologists uncover 1,600-year-old idol in Roscommon bog

Irish archaeologists have unearthed a 1,600-year-old wooden pagan idol from a bog in Co Roscommon.

The artefact was retrieved from a bog in Gotnacrannagh, six kilometres from the prehistoric royal site of Rathcroghan.

The idol was made during the Iron Age from a split trunk of an oak tree, with a small human-shaped head at one end and several horizontal notches carved along its body.

Only a dozen such idols have been found in Ireland and at more than two and a half metres, the Gornacrannagh Idol is the largest to date.

The wooden carving was discovered by a team from the Archaeological Management Solutions (AMS), working in advance of the N5 Ballaghaderreen to Scramoge Road Project.

Dr Eve Campbell, director of the AMS excavation site said the idol was carved just over 100 years before St Patrick came to Ireland.

"It is likely to be the image of a pagan deity," Dr Campbell said.

"Our ancestors saw wetlands as mystical places where they could connect with their gods and the Otherworld.

"The discovery of animal bone alongside a ritual dagger suggests that animal sacrifice was carried out at the site and the idol is likely to have been part of these ceremonies.”

Wooden idols are known from bogs across northern Europe where waterlogged conditions allow for the preservation of ancient wood.

The Gortnacrannagh Idol is currently being housed at University College Dublin and will be preserved before going on display at the National Museum of Ireland.

A replica of the idol will go on display at the Rathcroghan Centre in Tulsk, Co Roscommon.

Analysis of the artefact and the site it was found in is ongoing.