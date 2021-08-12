50,000 children aged 12 to 15 registered for vaccine in less than 24 hours

More than 50,000 children aged 12 to 15 were registered for their Covid-19 vaccine in less than 24 hours after the portal opened.

The figure comes as HSE chief executive Paul Reid said that, by this weekend, 90% of adults will be partially vaccinated, and 80% will be fully vaccinated.

The vaccination portal opened for teenagers ahead of schedule on Wednesday evening, with the first vaccines due to be administered to this cohort over the weekend.

42,000 registered by mid-morning

By mid-morning on Thursday, more than 42,000 children had registered, with the number growing to more than 50,000 by 4pm, representing almost 18% of this age group.

Mr Reid said the HSE was “pleasantly surprised” by the high number of registrations in the hours after the portal went live.

Dr Lucy Jessop, director of the National Immunisation Office, said uptake is "extremely high" among young people, adding that the programme has been challenging but "extremely successful".

Some 66% of 16 and 17-year-olds have registered since the portal opened for them on July 27, with 61% of them being partially vaccinated already.

Approximately 91% of the population over 16 have registered for their jab, while for the older populations, nearly 100% have registered for a Covid-19 vaccine.

Vaccine takeup puts Ireland in 'remarkable position'

Mr Reid said the country is now in a “remarkable position”.

“The vaccination campaign is definitely in the final leg of the programme and it’s being delivered safely and at pace, and with massive buy-in from the Irish population,” he said.

Importantly, after a horrendous 17 months of uncertainty and sometimes fear for people, the vaccination programme has served to facilitate the reopening of society, the economy and, equally important, it’s given the Irish people a strong level of pride, hope and indeed confidence.

Meanwhile, a further 1,903 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported on Thursday.

Chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said vaccines protect against severe disease and hospitalisation.

“This protection against severe disease holds up even in the context of the Delta variant," he said. "Ireland’s vaccination programme is currently preventing at least 2,700 cases per week per million population."