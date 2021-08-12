Elderly man killed and woman hospitalised after three-vehicle collision in Galway 

Elderly man killed and woman hospitalised after three-vehicle collision in Galway 

Three women were hospitalised and a man was killed in Galway after the three-vehicle collision. File picture. 

Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 20:41
Ciarán Sunderland

A man has been killed in a three-vehicle collision in Co Galway just before 1pm this afternoon. 

The man, aged in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of his vehicle, a woman in her 80s, was taken to Galway University Hospital with serious injuries.

Two other women, one aged in her 20s and one in her 60s, both driving separate vehicles, were taken to Galway University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Gardaí closed the road where the collision happened, at the intersection of the M6 and M17, while forensic investigators examined the scene but this has since re-opened. 

A witness appeal has been issued and gardaí are encouraging anyone with dash cam footage to make it available to them. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read More

Dunkettle Interchange announces major traffic diversion through Glanmire in latest update

More in this section

Garda stock Collision involving jeep in Offaly hospitalises teenager with serious injuries
A pregnant woman wears a surgical mask is washing hands by alcohol gel on the sofa. Protect a COVID-19 (Coronavirus), PM 2.5 and National Maternity Hospital to allow unrestricted visiting for one nominated partner
Ripping right past the password Tusla issues scam warning and urges 'most extreme caution' after impersonation incident
Elderly man killed and woman hospitalised after three-vehicle collision in Galway 

Homeless charity suspends employee over 'serious matters'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices