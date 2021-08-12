Elderly man killed and woman hospitalised after three-vehicle collision in Galway 

A man has been killed in a three-vehicle collision in Co Galway just before 1pm this afternoon.
The man, aged in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of his vehicle, a woman in her 80s, was taken to Galway University Hospital with serious injuries.
Two other women, one aged in her 20s and one in her 60s, both driving separate vehicles, were taken to Galway University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Gardaí closed the road where the collision happened, at the intersection of the M6 and M17, while forensic investigators examined the scene but this has since re-opened.
A witness appeal has been issued and gardaí are encouraging anyone with dash cam footage to make it available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.