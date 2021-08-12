National Maternity Hospital to allow unrestricted visiting for one nominated partner

The National Maternity Hospital has issued a major new update for Covid-19 restrictions and is now allowing unrestricted visitation for one nominated partner.
In a series of updates for maternity services, the hospital has said:
- Visiting is unrestricted for one nominated partner or support person between the hours of 8am – 9pm Monday to Sunday for inpatients in antenatal, postnatal and gynaecological wards.
- For women giving birth or in labour including delivery suite, caesarean sections and induction, visiting is unrestricted for a partner or support person once the patient has been admitted to a bed.
- For attendance, at the Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit (EPAU) visiting is restricted to one nominated partner.
- For attending the 20-week anomaly scan, visiting is unrestricted to one partner or support person however the patient is asked to check into the appointment alone and the partner will be invited to join the patient for the scan. This is due to space limitations in waiting areas, which cannot accommodate government guidelines on social distancing.
- In the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), visiting is unrestricted to parents of babies in the neonatal unit.
- For the emergency department, a partner or support person may attend with the patient at the consultation with the emergency department team.
Outpatient services remain restricted due to government guidelines and the hospital has apologised.
However, the hospital has said on compassionate grounds and on an individual basis, exceptions to these guidelines will be facilitated.
The hospital said that guidelines are under constant review and that it is attempting "to do our very best to help protect women, babies and staff while providing a safe environment in line with government guidance".
The update on maternity restrictions come as campaigner continue to protest Covid-19 regulations in hospitals across the country for partners and expectant mothers.
The group Better Maternity Care has called on the government to announce a detailed road map for maternity services by the end of August.
It comes as HSE boss Paul Reid admitted that some maternity hospitals will find it “impossible” to comply fully with the Covid-19 guidelines.