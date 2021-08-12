Coast Guard: Avoid hazardous conditions on coasts brought by gale force winds

The Irish Coast Guard is warning the public to have a "heightened awareness" if travelling to the coast over the coming days as "unseasonably" windy conditions may result in hazardous coastal waters.

On Thursday, Met Éireann issued a status yellow wind warning with winds likely to reach speeds of 50km/h and gusts of up to 90km/h, with "fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds, reaching gale force on Atlantic coasts."

Micheál O'Toole, operations manager with the Coast Guard, says that while the strong winds might have abated, high-speed gusts of up to 90kmph along the coast could result in rough, high seas.

Speaking to RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Mr O'Toole warned people to avoid exposed or hazardous coastal spots, while paying attention to advice issued by authorities and lifeguards.

We would like to draw your attention to the following Press Release.



Please remember to exercise caution when on or near the water.



Stay Back, Stay High and Stay Dry and if you see anyone in trouble, dial 112/999 and ask for the Coast Guard.

"Although the winds might have abated over today and indeed tomorrow, we will have a residual effect in terms of a heightened sea and swell," he said.

"Areas that you may presume have been safe and that you have been enjoying during this week may now present an additional hazard and challenge."

Mr O'Toole added that people should consider "re-planning or rescheduling" their activities over this weekend.

With Irish people embracing staycations this summer, the Coast Guard has received an increased number of call-outs "to assist the public and rescue people in distress".

Mr O'Toole said: "The Coast Guard's message is quite clear, just to ensure that you've planned effectively for your activity that, you have the correct equipment, and very importantly that you have a means of alerting if you become in distress."

Anyone who is in distress or needs emergency help should contact the Coast Guard on 999 or 112, Mr O'Toole concluded.

Wind warning - A windy day today, especially along Atlantic coasts. Wind warning in place ⬇️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/eF4piWEZAf — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 12, 2021

Met Éireann says Friday will be blustery with "fresh or strong westerly winds" which will ease as the day progresses.

Saturday will see wet weather move further north, being heavy in places with some spot flooding likely, however, the flooding risk is greatest in the southwest.

And, while Ireland is facing a wet and windy few days, our continental neighbours are facing an entirely different prospect.

Spain and Portugal are bracing for the arrival of a dangerous heatwave that has grilled south-eastern Europe and is starting to push west toward the Iberian peninsula.

Sicily recorded, on Wednesday, what may be a new European temperature record, with the region’s agriculture-meteorological information service, SIAS, reported a temperature of 48.8C.

The highest temperature ever recorded on the European continent is 48C in 1977 in Athens.