Football fans bring colour to Belfast ahead of Super Cup final

Football fans enjoyed a local welcome as they explored Belfast ahead of Wednesday night’s Uefa Super Cup Final at Windsor Park.

Belfast is the location for the match between Champions League winners Chelsea and Europa League winners Villarreal.

Chelsea and Villarreal fans descended on the city for the big game, but many also found the time to sample some of the local culture ahead of kick off.

Around 13,000 fans attended the game – the first time a major Uefa club final has been held in Northern Ireland.

For many local fans, it was a chance to see some of Europe’s best footballers up close, and without having to travel too far.

Both sets of fans could be spotted across the city throughout Wednesday, with Crusaders Football Club playing host to Villarreal fans as the Seaview ground in north Belfast turned into a fan zone for the Spanish team’s supporters.

Carson Marcello Valdez, a Villarreal fan, had been in Belfast for two days and leaves on Thursday. “Belfast is an amazing and diverse city,” he said.

Ahmed Ali, a Chelsea fan, had travelled to Belfast from West London. He said that the city was “the best place I’ve ever been to in my life”.

“I came here and everyone’s very kind, very respectful and very welcoming. The atmosphere is absolutely amazing. Over here, I’m treated like a king. It’s mind-blowing, I’m confused. I’m from London, I don’t see this very often.”

Dixie Murray, a local Chelsea fan, didn’t have far to travel to Windsor Park. He said it was surprising to see his team playing there. “I wondered why they picked Windsor,” he said.

Chelsea fans in Belfast ahead of the Super Cup final (Liam McBurney/PA)

Other fans travelled to Belfast from other parts of Ireland.

Colin Quinn came from Westmeath for the game – he was in Belfast for the day. “It’s not too often you have them over,” he said.

He was looking forward to seeing his favourite player N’Golo Kante on the pitch in Belfast.

Some fans made the brave decision to come to Belfast without a ticket. Dylan Simon said that his experience of Belfast had been overshadowed by his last bid search for a ticket into the game on Tuesday night.

He and his friends had already booked flights to the city when the game was announced, but failed to get a ticket when they went on sale.

“It’s all right, I’ve been here for four days. It’s disappointing, not having tickets,” he said.

Ahead of the game, there was a clear sense that Belfast had lived up to the job of hosting one of the biggest club matches in the city’s history.

Peter Gilpin, the Irish FA’s project leader for the Uefa Super Cup, said before the game: “It’s a very special feeling to be able to put on such a big game.

“I have no doubt it will be a memorable occasion.”