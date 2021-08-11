Vigilance urged as UK Covid infection rates highest in Northern Ireland

Vigilance has been urged while Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 infection rates are the highest in the UK.

The latest data, for the seven days up to August 1, reveal the region’s infection rate is 445.3 per 100,000 of the population.

This is almost twice as high as the rate in England (282.1) and more than three times as high as the rate in Scotland (143.6) and Wales (141.5).

The Public Health Agency has urged anyone with symptoms of the virus to come forward for testing.

Dr David Cromie from the agency said it is vital that everyone does as much as they can to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“This is a serious disease and people are still dying or becoming very unwell,” he said.

“We need everyone to continue to follow the public health advice, get tested if they are symptomatic, and engage with the Contact Tracing Centre (CTS) if they test positive for Covid-19.

“If you haven’t yet received your Covid-19 vaccine, make arrangements to get it as soon as possible, as the vaccine will help prevent you from becoming seriously unwell with Covid-19, and also help keep vulnerable members of our community safe.”

He described testing as a “vital tool” in the fight against the virus.

“If you are symptomatic, please isolate and get tested, as there’s no way of knowing if you have Covid-19 if you don’t get tested, and it also means that we can’t alert your close contacts,” he said.

“Testing is available at various locations across Northern Ireland. The CTS is still phoning positive cases so expect to be contacted by one of the CTS team if you test positive.

“Please answer when we do call and, if you can, complete digital self-trace using the unique code that you will be sent, so we can alert your close contacts quickly and help stop the spread.”

Dr Cromie also reminded the public to follow health advice, including social distancing, handwashing and using a face covering where appropriate.

“Vaccine uptake is an important means of securing protection against Covid-19 infection,” he said.

“The number of people who are eligible to get vaccinated continues to grow, so if you haven’t yet got your first dose, do so now.

“We understand that some may be nervous about getting the Covid-19 vaccine, as there is a lot of misinformation out there and it is very easy to be put off by stories that you read online.

“However, the vaccine is safe and it will help protect you from becoming seriously unwell if you are to contract Covid-19.

“If you have worries, talk through these concerns with a healthcare provider and get the facts on the vaccine from a reliable source such as the PHA.”

For information on testing, contact tracing and Covid-19 vaccination, see www.pha.site/coronavirus