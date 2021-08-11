'Unseasonably windy' conditions expected as status yellow warning issued

Wed, 11 Aug, 2021 - 11:44
Michelle McGlynn

A status yellow wind warning has been issued across northwest and western coastal counties.

It will affect Clare, Donegal, Leitrim, Galway, Mayo and Sligo from 8am tomorrow morning until 5pm.

Met Éireann has described the expected conditions as unseasonably windy.

Winds will reach speeds of 50km/h with gusts of up to 90km/h.

It is expected to be strongest along the coast and exposed and higher terrain with rough seas also expected.

Showery outbreaks of rain will move across the western half of the country on Thursday morning extending eastwards in the afternoon.

Conditions will remain blustery on Friday with strong winds remaining near coastal areas especially in the north and northwest.

There will be a mix of sunny spells and showers throughout the day with high temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

The outlook for the weekend is uncertain but is likely to be similar to Friday with outbreaks of rain along with sunny and dry spells.

