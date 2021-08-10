Number of pharmacies administering Pfizer to double as rollout extends to 12-15 year olds

Number of pharmacies administering Pfizer to double as rollout extends to 12-15 year olds

Over 700 pharmacies had indicated their availability to administer Pfizer and from this week they will begin to receive stock to start vaccinations. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 14:45
Michelle McGlynn and Niamh Griffin

Over 700 pharmacies nationwide will be administering Pfizer vaccines from this week as the rollout extends to 12-15 year olds.

Currently, 320 community pharmacies have been giving the Pfizer vaccines and almost 1,000 have been offering the one-dose Jansen jab.

Over 700 pharmacies had indicated their availability to administer Pfizer and from this week they will begin to receive stock to start vaccinations.

While vaccination centres will be a primary location for vaccinations for the 12-15 age cohort, the pharmacies will supplement these clinics ensuring greater access for those who may not live near a vaccination centre.

As well as offering greater convenience for parents, another benefit of using pharmacies is that it will be a familiar space to most children.

Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) Secretary General, Darragh O'Loughlin, has assured that pharmacies are being provided with operational guidance including the procedures around parental consent.

Mr O'Loughlin says pharmacists will be on hand to provide information and advice to parents as they administer the vaccine.

He believes the enhanced local availability of the Pfizer vaccine will provide further incentive for people to get vaccinated.

“This is very good news,” Mr O’ Loughlin said. “I’d say there will be a big push on to at least get first doses for as many 12-15 year olds and 16-upwards as possible, before the schools reopen. I expect we will be busy.” 

The Pfizer vaccine will be the mainstay of pharmacy-based vaccinations while any remaining stocks of Janssen may be administered to adults over the age of 18 until the doses have been used up.

Mr O’ Loughlin does not expect pharmacies will receive further deliveries of the single-shot vaccine, following changes to the delivery plan to Ireland.

“The supplies which should have come in towards the end of July didn’t come in,” he said.

The National Advisory Immunisation Committee (Niac) had advised offering younger people the Janssen or Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine only when that was faster to access than the preferred mRNA type vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna.

“Supplies of the Pfizer vaccine have been really really strong, and now we have an extra 700,000 doses coming in from Romania,” Mr O’ Loughlin said.

“The clinical reasoning for offering Janssen has become less relevant, so the HSE’s position is there will be no more distributed and the (pharmacy) programme will continue from here on out just with mRNA, mostly Pfizer.”

Read More

Anti-mask group intimidates Waterford businesses with fraudulent letters

More in this section

Q&A: What is the Marburg virus and should we be concerned about it spreading? Q&A: What is the Marburg virus and should we be concerned about it spreading?
Donohoe still 'unequivocally' supports Varadkar after attendance at Zappone event  Donohoe still 'unequivocally' supports Varadkar after attendance at Zappone event 
Mary Robinson launches Green Week Mary Robinson: Ireland no longer a ‘laggard’ on climate change
#covid-19vaccinehealth
Number of pharmacies administering Pfizer to double as rollout extends to 12-15 year olds

'It was magic to see': Kellie Harrington welcomed home after Tokyo gold success

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices