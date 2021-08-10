Number of pharmacies administering Pfizer to double as rollout extends to 12-15 year olds

Over 700 pharmacies nationwide will be administering Pfizer vaccines from this week as the rollout extends to 12-15 year olds.

Currently, 320 community pharmacies have been giving the Pfizer vaccines and almost 1,000 have been offering the one-dose Jansen jab.

Over 700 pharmacies had indicated their availability to administer Pfizer and from this week they will begin to receive stock to start vaccinations.

While vaccination centres will be a primary location for vaccinations for the 12-15 age cohort, the pharmacies will supplement these clinics ensuring greater access for those who may not live near a vaccination centre.

As well as offering greater convenience for parents, another benefit of using pharmacies is that it will be a familiar space to most children.

Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) Secretary General, Darragh O'Loughlin, has assured that pharmacies are being provided with operational guidance including the procedures around parental consent.

Mr O'Loughlin says pharmacists will be on hand to provide information and advice to parents as they administer the vaccine.

He believes the enhanced local availability of the Pfizer vaccine will provide further incentive for people to get vaccinated.

“This is very good news,” Mr O’ Loughlin said. “I’d say there will be a big push on to at least get first doses for as many 12-15 year olds and 16-upwards as possible, before the schools reopen. I expect we will be busy.”

The Pfizer vaccine will be the mainstay of pharmacy-based vaccinations while any remaining stocks of Janssen may be administered to adults over the age of 18 until the doses have been used up.

Mr O’ Loughlin does not expect pharmacies will receive further deliveries of the single-shot vaccine, following changes to the delivery plan to Ireland.

“The supplies which should have come in towards the end of July didn’t come in,” he said.

The National Advisory Immunisation Committee (Niac) had advised offering younger people the Janssen or Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine only when that was faster to access than the preferred mRNA type vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna.

“Supplies of the Pfizer vaccine have been really really strong, and now we have an extra 700,000 doses coming in from Romania,” Mr O’ Loughlin said.

“The clinical reasoning for offering Janssen has become less relevant, so the HSE’s position is there will be no more distributed and the (pharmacy) programme will continue from here on out just with mRNA, mostly Pfizer.”