Donohoe still 'unequivocally' supports Varadkar after attendance at Zappone event 

The Finance Minister has said he "unequivocally" supports Tánaiste Leo Varadkar after his attendance at Katherine Zappone's outdoor garden party, but declined to say if he would have gone himself.

Paschal Donohoe said he believed the Tánaiste's account of the event on last Friday's Six One News and reiterated the apology to the public from the Government for the lack of clarity around outdoor events.

Mr Donohoe is one of the first Fine Gael ministers to face the media since Mr Varadkar's attendance at a Merrion Hotel garden party organised by former children's minister Katherine Zappone was revealed.

Speaking at Government Buildings, Mr Donohoe said: "I know the Tánaiste himself came out and responded back to all of the questions in relation to that event and I apologise for the annoyance and difficulty that I know was created around the event.

"I unequivocally and absolutely support the Tánaiste in the work that he is doing, I believe as Tánaiste, that in his role as taoiseach of the last government, he has played a central role in supporting our country in responding back to the effects of this awful disease on our health, on our economy and our society.

And I believe as Tánaiste, he'll continue to do a really important job really, really well. And I absolutely accept the explanations that he has given regarding the event."

Mr Donohoe said he was invited to the event, which sparked controversy and saw a redrawing of the Fáilte Ireland guidelines around events following clarification from the Attorney General.

However, he did not attend as he was abroad on Government business. Asked if he would have attended the event had he been in Ireland, Mr Donohoe said it was impossible to answer a hypothetical question about what he might have done in the past.

Confusion

The Finance Minister did, however, concede there had been confusion over what was allowed in law and what was merely guidance.

“I do accept that there was a gap between the regulations the Government had in place and the guidance that was issued by Fáilte Ireland.

The Government and I are making clear our apologies in relation to what happened. I hope that the clarification that was issued by Fáilte Ireland and the Government's statement will make all of this as clear as it needs to be over the coming period."

Mr Donohoe said there were differences between the Zappone event and the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner last August, which led to the resignation of then-agriculture minister Dara Calleary.

"There was a difference between the Government regulations and the guidance. We have aligned that and looked to close the gap."

Mr Donohoe said the Government's decision to publicly share the advice of Attorney General Paul Gallagher did not set "a precedent that is in any way inappropriate".

He said Mr Gallagher was "an independent law officer" and "an outstanding Attorney General".